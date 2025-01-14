Cyber attack TU/e: No lessons on Tuesday too

Eindhoven University of Technology is also closed on Tuesday due to the cyber attack that was discovered on Saturday.

On Saturday evening at 21:00, ICT employees of the educational institution identified the attack. As a precaution, the network was then taken offline. As a result, students and staff cannot communicate using their mail or via Teams. Lessons scheduled for Monday were cancelled. Besides, there will also be no educational activities on Tuesday too and the network will be offline.

Priority

“We are working hard to get the network safe and online again”, said Patrick Groothuis, chairman of TU/e in a statement on their website. “Education is our highest priority. We understand that it has a big impact on our community.”

According to the university, there is no indication that data has been stolen, and an investigation is in progress. There is no contact with the hackers: it is still unknown who is behind the attack. While working towards a solution, parallelly the TU/e is also looking at how education can continue in different scenarios. The campus will remain open in the meantime. Work that does not require a web network can continue.

The university will come up with an update on Tuesday whether lessons can resume on Wednesday.

