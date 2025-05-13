Eindhoven’s cultural sector calls for increased funding

The Eindhoven cultural sector is calling on the city government to spend more money on it. According to cultural institutions, other cities invest much more money per inhabitant in art and culture.

Eindhoven’s cultural sector calls for more funding, arguing that the city spends about 20% less per resident on arts and culture than other major Dutch cities like those in the Randstad and Groningen. Cultural institutions, including museums, music venues, and the Eindhoven Library, have backed an appeal to the city council.

Municipal cultural subsidies mostly go toward rising operational costs, such as wages and higher energy prices, rather than directly supporting artists and creators. The Muziekgebouw, for example, saw its annual costs increase by €260,000 due to higher energy bills.

Additional funding is needed for projects that make the arts more accessible in neighbourhoods. Subsequently, funds will also be used to maintain and expand cultural infrastructure in the city centre. The council has ambitious plans, but institutions stress that the necessary investments must follow.

The exact financial need is unclear, but the anticipated need is at least several million euros.

