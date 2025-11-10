Cilla and Bo – from a new business to a turnover of millions

It all started with friendship, a joint investment of €500 and a shared passion for vintage designer bags. These turned out to be successful ingredients for the Vintasje company in Eindhoven. After four years, the owners, Bo Janssen (29) and Cilla Verwimp (30), have achieved a million in turnover for the first time in a year.

This turnover mainly means that the two ladies have sold a lot of bags. Although these are second-hand bags, each one comes with a hefty price tag. The cheapest bag sells for 250 euros. The most valuable bags change hands for at least 3,000 euros.

The two bag entrepreneurs started during the covid pandemic. They worked from home, using their attic as a storage room. Their hobby took up more and more of their time, until Bo and Cilla decided to devote themselves entirely to finding and selling wearable gems. They don’t have a shop, but they do have a website and an office at Strijp-S in Eindhoven.

Pop-up

Because there is a great demand among their customers to see, feel and smell these designer gems, Vintasje occasionally organises pop-up shops. This Saturday, for example, there was a pop-up in collaboration with Browstudio Eindhoven. These pop-ups are always busy with bag lovers coming from all corners of the country. On Saturday, it was once again a case of jostling for space among the mainly female treasure hunters.

The clientele is remarkably young, according to Omroep Brabant. Many girls in their early twenties marvel at the bags on display from brands such as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent. There is a hint of embarrassment among the group of enthusiasts. “I realise that I am privileged to be able to buy a bag for four hundred euros,” says Tare (22) from Oss, visibly uncomfortable.

Frederique (21) from Valkenswaard feels less ashamed. “I work hard for it. I save money and skip eating out and drinks at the pub. I enjoy a bag like this for much longer.” All bag enthusiasts agree on one thing: those used bags are more beautiful than the new versions, precisely because they already radiate a certain “lived-in” quality. No one mentions out loud that the vintage version costs only a fraction of a new one.

Investment

Nevertheless, a vintage designer bag can sometimes be an investment, says Vintasje entrepreneur Bo. “The quality of older bags is often better,” she begins her argument in favour of vintage bags. “Beautiful, exclusive bags become even more valuable precisely because of their rarity. It’s also sustainable because you’re giving used items a new lease of life.”

The fact that there are relatively many young women browsing in the shop does not surprise ‘Vintasje’-Cilla. “It’s a trend, especially on TikTok, where you see all kinds of videos featuring designer bags. Sustainability is also very popular. Not only bags, but also trainers and clothing are being bought second-hand en masse. And don’t forget the investment. Your designer bag often retains its value and can be resold. Sometimes you even make a profit. Then you can no longer call it an expensive hobby.”

Source: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya