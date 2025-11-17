ASML remains committed to new campus

When ASML announced the construction of a new campus in Eindhoven it was already clear, but when ASML CEO Christoph Fouquet stated it explicitly in a talkshow on Sunday it was confirmed: ASML will definitely remain in the Netherlands.

During an earlier Buitenhof broadcast in March, Fouquet let slip that ASML’s departure, despite the Beethoven deal, could not be ruled out. “We cannot tell our customers: we cannot deliver machines because we have a nitrogen problem,” Fouquet said at the time.

On Sunday, the CEO clarified his remarks. “I did not say that we wanted to leave, but I did say: please do not force us to leave,” Fouquet explained. In that regard, ASML has now made a decision, according to the CEO.

“At the time, it caused quite a stir because I am French, and everyone assumed we would be moving to France. However, that was never a consideration.”

And so the Veldhoven-based high-tech giant will remain in the region. “We made that decision some time ago. Next year, construction will begin on our new campus in Eindhoven, where we will be able to continue growing over the next ten years. We intend to build a stronger ecosystem here.”

Artificial Intelligence

Later in the episode, ASML’s investment in the French AI company Mistral AI is also discussed. “Artificial intelligence is becoming hugely important for business processes. It’s a tremendous opportunity. It can improve the performance of our machines, enable us to innovate better and faster, and relieve our engineers of difficult tasks.”

“It is important to implement this technology in the company, and to do so we sought a company with which we could work closely,” said Fouquet.

Another league

But isn’t Mistral AI a minor player compared to, for example, Open AI, which offers ChatGPT? “Mistral and Open AI are not in the same league; in that respect, it’s not like PSV versus FC Volendam,” says the Buitenhof presenter.

“ChatGPT is a platform for consumers, while Mistral AI focuses on applications for the business world. Mistral can develop AI specifically for ASML, allowing us to apply our own data in a secure manner, and Mistral is much better suited to our needs than ChatGPT,” Fouquet responds to the presenter’s comparison.

Studio040 previously spoke with an expert from Eindhoven University of Technology about ASML’s acquisition of the French AI company.

