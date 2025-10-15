Kipkemoi first to finish in ASML Marathon Eindhoven

Kenneth Kipkemoi, 41, was the first to cross the finish line of ASML Eindhoven Marathon. He completed the 42-kilometres race in 2:06:33.

In 2023, Kipkemoi also won Eindhoven Marathon with a time of 2:04:52. He was followed by Vincent Kipyegon, who completed the distance in 2:08:32. Third place went to Robert Kipchirchir with a time of 2:08:56.

Half Marathon

Half marathon was won by Ties van den Hurk. He ran the 21-plus kilometres in 1:06:54. He also won the half marathon last year. Rens Smeets took second place with a time of 1:07:31. Marco Otten finished third, completing the distance in 1:07:46.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob