Kipkemoi first to finish in ASML Marathon Eindhoven

By
Bob
-
asml-marathon-eindhoven-

Kenneth Kipkemoi, 41, was the first to cross the finish line of ASML Eindhoven Marathon. He completed the 42-kilometres race in 2:06:33.

In 2023, Kipkemoi also won Eindhoven Marathon with a time of 2:04:52. He was followed by Vincent Kipyegon, who completed the distance in 2:08:32. Third place went to Robert Kipchirchir with a time of 2:08:56.

Half Marathon

Half marathon was won by Ties van den Hurk. He ran the 21-plus kilometres in 1:06:54. He also won the half marathon last year. Rens Smeets took second place with a time of 1:07:31. Marco Otten finished third, completing the distance in 1:07:46.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleASML expects setbacks in China, but remains optimistic
Next articleThe 25th edition of DDW is just around the corner

LATEST Business

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here