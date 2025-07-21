Who reaps financial profit from sheltered housing?

The municipality of Eindhoven reveals its concerns about sheltered housing in the city. Several companies that have a care contract with the municipality are pulling financial stunts, which does not benefit their clients.

Studio040 previously published two articles on the problems in the sector: (impending) homelessness of clients and the influx of people with a WMO indication at homeless shelters are some of the problems. It seems that these problems are linked to care companies that are either cutting financial corners or on whose backs millions in profits are actually booked away to shareholders.

These revelations came on top of an earlier Studio040 article showing how the administrative chaos at yet another healthcare company threatened the continuity of care.

Monitoring

The Eindhoven municipality says that healthcare companies are monitored for disproportionate returns. “We continuously try to improve ourselves in this and obtain more information to get a good picture of the financial position of our care providers”, says a spokesperson.

“We focus on keeping care affordable and giving healthcare providers appropriate remuneration for delivering the required quality. We do this also so that they can continue to innovate and invest in the future. Moreover, we want to prevent possible abuses.”

No visibility

Eindhoven monitors the situation by focusing primarily on the financial statements of the contracted healthcare party. “We do not have insight into all the activities of any other related entities. If necessary, however, we can request an explanation from the auditor about the related parties’ activities or do further research ourselves,” the municipality says.

The latter hardly ever happens, however. For instance, Eindhoven was not aware of the millions that Venturion III, owner of Futuris Zorg and Werk en Labyrint Zorg – two companies contracted by the municipality – distributed to shareholders, despite the company’s very poor financial health.

Structure

Many other healthcare companies operate with similar structures where a work company is owned by a financial holding company above it. That holding company can extract money from the work company in all sorts of ways without the municipality keeping an eye on how and why that happens. This explains how Eindhoven could be surprised by the administrative chaos at Nieuwe Start Woonzorg.

That things could also go wrong at other companies does not seem unthinkable, given the negative equity of a number of companies. Eindhoven municipality says this could be ‘worrying’, partly because care continuity could be compromised. “Care parties should therefore come forward the moment risky conditions arise,”, the municipality says.

Source: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya Dobrikova