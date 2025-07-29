Albert Heijn reopens at Eckart shopping centre

The Albert Heijn supermarket in the Eckart shopping centre on Orionstraat in Eindhoven has reopened after nearly three months.

The past few months have been used to renovate and remodel the store. In early May, the supermarket suffered smoke and soot damage due to a fire in a neighbouring building. It has been closed since then.

The cause of all this was a fire that started in an air conditioning unit on the roof during the night of May 5th to May 6th. The fire spread to the shops below. The supermarket’s entire inventory had to be thrown away.

“Everyone is thrilled that the store is open again and to see all the familiar employees again. We’re getting very enthusiastic responses”, says the supermarket manager. What happened to the staff during the closure is unknown. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha