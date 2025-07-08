Airport to rennovate and expand parking

There will be a lot more parking space at Eindhoven Airport. The airport has plans to expand P3 considerably. In total, 1125 parking spaces will be added.
The parking lot at ground level will be redesigned and fitted with a reinforced grass paving system in the lanes. This will make the ground greener and more resistant to extreme heat and rainfall. Furthermore, 92 trees will be planted.
“We have wanted extra parking capacity for a long time”, says an airport spokesperson. “There is a need for it. It is often full now, you can’t park for a longer period without making a reservation. It is also separate from the expansion of the terminal”.
The airport will soon apply for a necessary permit from the municipality of Eindhoven. Construction should start in October 2026, and the parking garage should be put into use a year later.
The new garage, which will be part of P3, will have a minimum of five floors. In addition, the garage will be covered with the necessary greenery and wooden panels. The other part of P3 will also undergo a small metamorphosis. There are also some infrastructural changes to come, Eindhoven Airport reports. The entrances to the garage will be moved from the centre to the side of the site. An extra ramp will also be added to improve the flow of traffic.
