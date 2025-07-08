Airport to rennovate and expand parking

The airport will soon apply for a necessary permit from the municipality of Eindhoven. Construction should start in October 2026, and the parking garage should be put into use a year later.

The new garage, which will be part of P3, will have a minimum of five floors. In addition, the garage will be covered with the necessary greenery and wooden panels. The other part of P3 will also undergo a small metamorphosis. There are also some infrastructural changes to come, Eindhoven Airport reports. The entrances to the garage will be moved from the centre to the side of the site. An extra ramp will also be added to improve the flow of traffic.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha