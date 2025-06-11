Intervention team sees ‘serious deficiencies’ in housing for migrant workers

An inspection of places of residence for migrant workers in Geldrop revealed several abuses. Among others in the field of security. Municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo has made this known.

The unannounced inspection was conducted by Dommelstroom Interventie (intervention) Team in cooperation with the municipality, the security region and the police. Two locations where migrant workers live were visited.

Several “serious shortcomings” were discovered during the inspection, according to the municipality. For example, fire safety at both locations was not in order. The smoke detectors were not good, there was a fire hazard due to a dirty cooker hood, among other things, and there were too few resources available to extinguish a fire.

Paperwork

In addition, the residents’ paperwork was found to be out of order. They were not registered with Basisregistratie Personen (basic registration of persons). This is mandatory if you live in the Netherlands. The occupants of one of the premises were also found to have no rental contract or employment agreement.

