Escaped lynx is back with its parents after one week

The lynx that escaped from Eindhoven Zoo a week ago has returned to the zoo. After a long search, the animal was caught on Monday night in the forest, about eight hundred metres from the zoo.

The lynx, less than a year old, managed to escape from his enclosure last week. He presumably saw a pigeon on the other side of his cage and worked his way through the wire mesh in his attempt to get it.

What followed was a long search for the animal. Every time people in the area reported that they had seen something, animal control officers rushed out. Cages had also been set out, but to no avail. Until Monday night.

The animal was in the forest, near the zoo. The lynx had been seen in that spot once before, so a wildlife camera had recently been put up. When the footage showed that the animal came back to that spot regularly, the zoo requested permission to place a catch cage there. “That’s where he was found on Monday night, just before midnight”, an Eindhoven Zoo spokesperson reports.

So the lynx is now safely back with his parents, who are also at the zoo. “The young male will soon be examined by a veterinarian. He will stay behind the scenes for the next while to recover”.

In the search for the lynx, the police and many local residents and the zoo helped. “Eindhoven Zoo thanks everyone for their help”, the spokesperson reported.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob