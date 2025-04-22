Man on a Mission Wins Toffe Peer 2024

Douwe Beckmann has been declared the winner of the ‘Toffe Peer’ 2024. The award ceremony took place last week at the Muziekgebouw during the talk show ‘Eindje van de Week’.

The ‘Toffe Peer’ is an initiative of Hugo van Rooij, known for the ‘Grand Dinner for fellow human beings’. Since 2022, he has awarded this special prize annually to people who are committed to vulnerable individuals in the city’s society. The first trophy went to Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem, followed by Albert Kivits in 2023.

This year, the honour goes to Douwe Beckmann, chairman of DAF’s charity foundation. In his daily life, he works as a communications advisor for the company. Through the foundation, employees support local initiatives they consider important, with money, goods, or volunteer work.

Power and Perseverance

Beckmann was supposed to receive the trophy at the end of December 2024, but his health postponed this. He is terminally ill and undergoing chemotherapy. Despite this, he continues to volunteer, making a deep impression with his energy and commitment, says Hugo van Rooij.

In addition to his work and volunteer efforts, Beckmann also wrote a book titled “We Have to Tell You Something”, which he illustrated himself. Initially intended for his youngest child of seven as a tool to explain terminal illness, the book is now for sale and helps other families in similar situations.

‘ Toffe peer’ translates as ‘good guy’, or ‘good egg’. It is used informally. (Ed)

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha