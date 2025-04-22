Frits Philips’s final ride to be auctioned off

The hearse that carried Frits Philips to his final resting place twenty years ago is now for sale, evoking memories for 71-year-old Raymond Laheij. Together with his brother, Raymond provided Mr. Frits’ last ride in Eindhoven, with his brother sitting on the box and Raymond walking in front of the carriage. During his lifetime, Mr. Frits often rode in one of their carriages.

Cherished Memory

The hearse belonged to Raymond and his brother. Reflecting on his home in Kerkdriel, Raymond recalls that two years before Mr. Philips passed away, the undertaker had already approached them about using the carriage for his funeral. Raymond’s father started the carriage and horse business, which Raymond and his brother naturally joined. They owned ten carriages and eight horses, frequently hired for weddings.

Handcrafted Beauty

Thirty years ago, they purchased the hearse, dating back to around 1900. Restoring it became Raymond’s passion. “I think I sanded and worked on it for a year. It was all manual labour due to the round poles. I had no nails left on my fingers and often worked until half past three in the morning.”

The carriage was a sight to behold with its decorations. “People turned their heads when they saw it at the cemetery. There was so much to see.” Raymond was asked to perform at numerous funerals, including those of his parents. Mr. Frits had met Raymond and his family before, during the Concours Hippique horse event in Eindhoven, where they presented a carriage and horses. They also rode around the Philips estate De Wielewaal. “Frits Philips rode with us for a bit.”

Final Journey

Raymond believes the family chose them for Mr. Frits’ last trip due to their past meetings. “It was granted to us.” On December 5, 2005, Frits Philips passed away at the age of one hundred. Raymond felt honoured to take him to his final resting place. “He meant so much to Eindhoven”. They drove through the City of Light, with thousands of Eindhoven residents lining the streets to say goodbye. The public had been given red and white roses, in PSV’s colours, to throw to Mr. Frits. “My brother was on the box and he got fifty of them in his face”.

For Sale

The carriage was sold about four years ago as Raymond grew older and could no longer maintain it. “It still hurts every day. There are some things you love as much as your wife”. The carriage is now for sale again because the new owner, a collector, has passed away. Raymond is not interested in buying it back but hopes it stays in the Netherlands. Bidding is open until Thursday, with the auction closing at 7:00 PM.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha