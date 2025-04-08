ASML opens four new buildings

Global player ASML continues to grow and houses 4,000 employees in four new buildings in Veldhoven. In total, more than 20,000 people now work on the chip machine manufacturer’s campus. The four new office buildings on Run 1000 are located on historic grounds where the very first ASML building came into existence in 1985.

Bicycle central

The first thing that stands out is the enormous covered bicycle shed. Then follows a building full of showers. “It is a shower facility, changing room and a drying room for cycling clothes,” says Rob van de Goor of ASML. He supervised the new construction and looked at the wishes of the staff. “This way you no longer have an excuse not to come by bike. You can always do it, regardless of the weather”.

Co-existence

A walk across the new work site passes a hotel for insects, hedgehogs, bats and birds. Further along is the memorial bench, with texts such as ‘For life and joy’. “Here you can commemorate your dear loved one”, says Van de Goor.

Once inside the buildings, the enormous stairs are striking. There do not seem to be any elevators. “They are in the corners of the buildings. The idea is that you now take the stairs more often and sooner”, explains Van de Goor. Support staff, such as IT and HR, work in the buildings.

Needs

During construction, tips were given by a group of employees with autism and high intelligence. “Imagine that where we are now, it would not all be made of wood but of concrete. Then it would echo here. This target group can be susceptible to that. Then, they cannot work optimally anymore. The result is that they are less in the office and therefore work more from home”.

There also appeared to be a need for Focus Rooms, spaces where employees can work peacefully. “They are there for one or two people. You sit in a closed space, completely soundproof. You can concentrate on the work you must do”.

Those who ultimately want to relax can go to the ‘recharge rooms’. “Then people can clear their heads. That can be different for everyone. One person loves playing table football, another ping-pong or darts. Some people may also want to take a power nap in those relaxation chairs”.

These are certainly not the last buildings that ASML will build in the region. The intention is to expand in Eindhoven with another 20,000 workplaces, which will be located at the Brainport Industries Campus.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha