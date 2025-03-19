First housing units in new asylum centre Eindhoven

On Eindhovenseweg, between Eindhoven and Son, the first housing units have been placed for a new asylum seekers’ centre. 300 refugees are expected to be housed here from the end of next month. The azc will be used for five to ten years.

In total, Eindhoven is tasked with hosting 1,200 asylum seekers. Currently, refugees are already being housed on Keizersgracht, Noord-Brabantlaan, in former Novotel and on Kanaaldijk-Zuid. These four locations can accommodate 750 people. To meet the task, three more locations have been designated. The asylum centre on Eindhovenseweg is one of them.

Funding

Centraal orgaan Opvang Asielzoekers (central agency for the reception of asylum seekers, COA) pays for the reception, supervision and day care of the refugees. This also applies to the security of the site. The municipality must ensure that the costs do not rise too high.

Status holders

The housing units are 20 square metres in size and four people can sleep in each room. The asylum seekers who get a place on Eindhovenseweg already have residency status. They are singles and families. The intention is that these refugees will eventually come to live in the region.

A day care program is offered for the residents of this location, aimed at a quick integration of the refugees. The municipality focuses on language instruction, learning Dutch culture and guidance towards employment.

