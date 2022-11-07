Contruction of spectacular conference venue called off

The new Elysion conference centre in Eindhoven was to become an iconic building, an eyecatcher, a landmark for the region. However, with enormous increase in construction costs and the shortage of materials, the construction has been called off.

The conference centre was to be located at the Van der Valk Hotel on the Aalsterweg. In April last year, Van der Valk Eindhoven won the tender for an Eindhoven conference centre with international allure. The hotel chain then set to work on further developing its plan. The hotel chain informed the municipality on Monday that it will not work. According to Van der Valk Eindhoven, the plan is ‘no longer justified’.

“With this congress centre we will put the region more firmly on the map”, said Rick Polman of Van der Valk Eindhoven. It was called an ‘eye-catcher for the region’. Seven million euros has already been reserved from the central government. Another twenty million was invested by Van der Valk themselves.

The municipality will sit down with the Brainport Foundation to see how the conference centre should proceed.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translated by: Seetha