After 113 years, Philips Harmonie becomes Philharmonie Brainport

In the spring of 2025, the Philips Harmonie will change its name. Philips will stop sponsoring the orchestra in 2025, resulting in a name change.

Long history

In its 113-year existence, the orchestra grew into much more than a company orchestra and became a semi-professional company with a diverse repertoire. Van Den Berg is therefore pleased that the orchestra can bear the name Brainport. “As an orchestra, we feel closely connected to the Brainport region, and this is more than ever our home base. This is also where our future lies”, says the chairman.

Philharmonie

In addition, the name ‘harmonie’ is also being exchanged for ‘philharmonie’. That also makes Van den Berg happy. “We have noticed for several years that the term ‘harmonie’ does not give many people the right association when you look at our broad repertoire and the quality of the orchestra. In our opinion, the label ‘philharmonie’ fits in better with that. After all, ‘Philharmonie’ means ‘love of music’, so what more could you want”, says Van den Berg.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha