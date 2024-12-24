Municipality of Eindhoven invests €2,800,000 in Vonk museum

The Municipality of Eindhoven is forced to invest €2,800,000 in the entrance building of Vonk museum, which is to be built in Genneper Parks. Initially, the municipality was not supposed to invest money in the project.

That ED (Eindhovens Dagblad, Eindhoven daily newspaper) writes. The construction of the entrance building of Museum Vonk, will be together with the current preHistorisch Dorp (prehistoric village). The investment in a historical museum about the region, is much more expensive than expected, which is why the city council feels it is necessary to provide financial support.

The construction costs of the building were initially estimated at almost €7,000,000. These costs are much higher, after which the museum reached an agreement in negotiations with contractor BAM on a price tag of €8,000,000.

This brings the total amount for the museum to around €15,000,000. €7,000,000 Comes from the government via the Regional Deal. The contribution from the municipality is also needed to secure that amount. Construction is to start early next year. However, the municipal council still has to approve the financial contribution from the municipality.

Source: Studio040

