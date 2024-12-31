Leroy happy with his award winning ‘oliebollen’

Everyone said: ‘You’ll never make it. They’re so demanding’. But Leroy ten Teije still registered for the prestigious oil balls competition of the bakery centre. Now his products have been awarded.

When the main prize was won, Leroy screamed. His oliebollen (oil balls) stall has been in front of the shopping centre in Blixembosch for two months. The certificate he received is clearly visible to the customers. The oliebollen had to pass a strict inspection by Bakkerijcentrum (bakery centre). Ten Teije: “They came to pick up a bag with ten olliebollen. They test everything: from taste and filling to colour and structure. If one of the balls is even slightly too heavy, you miss out on the certificate”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob