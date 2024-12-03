ASML extends collaboration with Van Gogh Museum

High-tech giant ASML and the Van Gogh Museum will continue to collaborate until at least 2028. ASML has been supporting the museum since 2019, in the scientific research conducted into Van Gogh’s works.

Culture

“ASML is always seeking ways to ensure that society benefits from our technological innovations. We aim to address societal challenges, including the preservation of cultural heritage for future generations. Our collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum allows us to contribute scientifically to this cause”, says ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet.

“Vincent van Gogh began his innovative quest for light and colour in Brabant. ASML shares his innovative attitude and fascination for light and, like Vincent, we feel a close connection with Brabant”, adds Fouquet.

Science Center

ASML also partners with regional cultural institutions connected to the Netherlands’ most renowned painter. For instance, the Van Gogh Village Museum, previously known as Vincentre, signed a three-year agreement with the Veldhoven-based chip machine manufacturer this summer.

The Amsterdam Museum is working with ASML to establish the ASML Science Centre. In this research centre, Van Gogh’s artworks must be kept in optimum condition using advanced technology. The centre is also conducting research into the Dutch period of the master painter from North Brabant.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha