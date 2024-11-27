Johan Vlemmix’s Soestdijk Palace II demolished

‘Soestdijk* Palace II’ is being demolished after more than 80 years. Former owner Johan Vlemmix affectionately named his house after the royal family’s home. Affordable housing will be built on the site of the iconic building on Marconilaan.

It is a sad sight for passers-by on Tuesday morning. What once looked like a palace is now a construction site. In front of the former gas distribution station, which was built in 1943, there are two large yellow containers and a mobile toilet. There are mountains of wood waste all around and construction workers are walking in and out.

The former owner does not seem to be very concerned about the demolition. “I certainly did not lose money on it”, he jokingly says. Yet Vlemmix’s true feelings shine through a little later.

He looks at the tearing down with mixed feelings. “That building has great emotional value to me. Everyone has been there: ministers, members of the Royal Family, famous Dutch people. It really was a special place”.

At the same time, the former owner and Oranje** (orange) fan in heart and soul sees that the demolition is necessary. Especially in times of housing shortage. “Everything comes to an end. I am happy that many homes are being built for people who really need it”.

Impoverished buildings

A striking Eindhoven building will be lost with the demolition. Alex Hupkes, owner of developer Kragt, did not rush into things. “Together with the municipality, we have thought very carefully about what works for the city. There are many dilapidated buildings around the gas station, just like Soestdijk II. This plan will provide many new affordable homes in a central location”.

The new building, which will be between 15 and 45 metres high, will consist of sixty to eighty small independent residential units for students and young people. It will take some time before people can actually live there. The plan is still in the design and sketch phase. Construction will start in 1.5 to 2 years.

Demolition hammer

Nevertheless, it was decided to get the demolition hammer out already. And not without reason. “There have been several attempts to squat the building. The building is also in poor condition and the basement is flooded”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Ed.~ *Soestdijk Palace has been the main residence of the Dutch Royal Family. It is situated on Amsterdamsestraatweg 1 in Baarn in Utrecht province. From 1937 to 2004 it was the residence of Crown Princess and later Queen Juliana of the Netherlands (1909-2004) and her husband Prince Bernhard van Lippe-Biesterfeld (1911-2004).

**Oranje (orange): here it refers to the Dutch Royal Family. After the independence of the Netherlands in 1813, William I became king of the Netherlands. He was a direct descendant of William of Oranje (orange) and thus bore the family name Oranje-Nassau. Since then, orange has become the national color of the Netherlands and is associated with the royal house.