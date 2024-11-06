Fifty-year-old IVN Nuenen receives medal of honour

The Nuenen branch of IVN, institute for nature protection education, received the municipal medal of honour in silver on the occasion of its fiftieth anniversary. In addition, deputy Mayor Sandor Löwik and chairman Wil Fortanier planted a walnut tree on Aloysiushof.

The walnut originally comes from Anatolia and was brought to the Netherlands by the Romans. It is a gift to the residents of Nuenen. Nijs Vogels, a member of IVN (Instituut voor Natuurbeschermingseducatie), since its foundation, unveiled the plaque, which will eventually be placed next to the tree.

Löwik praised the many activities and the great services of the association to the community. He then presented the silver medal of honour to chairman Fortanier.

Incidentally, IVN also had a gift for Brabants Landschap (Brabant landscape): a check for ‘fifty square metres’. This can be used to purchase a piece of nature reserve in the future.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob