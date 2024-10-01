New Project Studio Woensel West completed

The first project of Studio Woensel West, an initiative of the social design collective Tante Netty, has been completed. The project connects young artists with social issues by involving companies and neighbourhoods. Products designed by the youth are on sale in the museum shop of the Van Abbemuseum.

On September 15, the project concluded after six months of weekly workshops led by various creative makers for young people from Eindhoven (ages 15-22). The result? A product designed by the participants is now available for sale in the Van Abbemuseum’s shop.

Participant Noor

One of the participants, Noor van der Graaf (18), signed up without knowing exactly what to expect. She heard about the project during her VWO exams and saw it as a chance to be creative alongside her studies. As the only one in her class interested in art, this project allowed her to meet like-minded individuals. “At Studio Woensel West, I was able to learn from others and see how they work”, she said.

Noor was paired with a coach who helped her create a portfolio and motivation letter for the St. Joost Art Academy. For her final assignment, she debated between two designs: a watercolour of Woensel West and Eindhoven and a chalk drawing of Woensel buildings. Ultimately, she chose the watercolour design, now available as postcards, stickers, and tote bags in the museum shop.

Creative Workplace

The concept of Studio Woensel West has been expanded. Every Tuesday evening, there is an open workshop where anyone from Eindhoven can bring their creative ideas or practical questions. Whether you want to paint furniture or create something else, materials are available. Residents can access extra workstations, and the space can be rented for flexible working or workshops.

Three W’s

The second project, starting on October 31, is Studio Woensel West Workshops (the three W’s). This time, the focus is on young people from Woensel West. Registration is still open, and there is room for ten participants.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha