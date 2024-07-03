Culture lovers can nominate their favorites

Lovers of art and culture can nominate their favourite artists or organsations for Eindhoven Cultuurprijs (culture prize), which is being awarded for the eighth time.

The structure of the culture prizes is slightly different from previous years. For example, the audience award was cancelled after Cultuur (culture) Eindhoven had difficulty finding an organisation that wanted to sponsor the award last year.

As compensation, an appreciation prize is awarded for both an individual artist and an organisation. Finally, there is the incentive prize, which is awarded once. According to Cultuur Eindhoven, which awards the prize, the new design does more justice to the cultural field in Eindhoven.

Justice

“After seven years, we have re-examined Eindhoven Cultuurprijs. We feel we do more justice to all the great makers and good organisations in the city if there are separate categories. There is so much wonderful going on in cultural Eindhoven”, Cultuur Eindhoven director, Tanja Mlaker, says.

You can vote for the prize until 18 August. The prizes will be awarded in Effenaar on Monday, 28 October. Nominations can be made via the culture prize website. Submitters must provide a motivation for their nomination.

For more information : Nominate Culture – Eindhoven Cultural Awards

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob