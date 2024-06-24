Marcel Bastiaans paints in 3D

A remarkable man and an unusual artist are epithets describing Marcel Bastiaans. The former Eindhoven citizen who now lives in Oirschot has chosen a technique only few other artists use: He paints in 3D.

He makes paintings, but also uses Lamborghini’s, Bugatti’s and Ducati’s as his canvas and gets commissions from Yahama, Ray-Ban, Tata Industries, NASA and Playboy. “I paint what I like. If others appreciate what I make, all the better. A few years ago I showed a few of my works to an artist friend of mine and he was flabbergasted. Without noticing it myself, I turned out to have the ability to paint 3D. When I had become aware of this talent, I started experimenting to perfect the technique.”

Marcel kept this to himself for a long time, believing that people should like his work in 2D first. “Then I give them 3D glasses and then some viewers just lose it”. Marcel admits this was his initial reaction too. My colleague gave me 3D glasses and I looked at my own paintings. They exploeded! It ultimately took me three years to discover how to make that effect even stronger.”

Layers

Because Marcel had been creating this effect unconsciously, he had to find out what caused it. At first he thought it had to be the colours he used, but that wasn’t it. “Without giving the game away, it is connected to my usual technique of painting in layers, over thirty layers sometimes. I have developed this technique further now; I use it deliberately. I often visit exhibitions and have so far never seen anything that looks like what I do.”