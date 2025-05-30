Massive video wall lets students create ‘super cool’ films

A massive video wall at Fontys Hogescholen in Eindhoven is opening up new opportunities for students. The new installation allows for the creation of hyper-realistic backgrounds, enabling students to fully explore their creativity when producing videos.

The cutting-edge technology in Fontys ICT’s Videolab—similar to that used in Star Wars productions—opens up new creative possibilities. The nine-metre LED wall blends technology with imagination. “We’re using this space for a new minor at Fontys called Virtual Production. It also serves as a venue for events and a TV studio,” says media production lecturer Jan Salge.

Roman-themed music video

This week, a rap group from the Fontys Rockacademie in Tilburg recorded a music video using the LED wall. Dressed as Roman emperors, four students performed against a backdrop of ancient ruins. “We added a Gladiator-style beat too,” says student Tom with a grin.

To make the Roman setting authentic, ICT students carried out extensive research. “We even visited actual Roman ruins,” explains student Niels. “Seeing it all come together on screen with 3D camera tracking… super cool.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.