Dogs brought to the countryside due to fireworks

Animal hotels in Best, Geldrop and Mierlo are a true sanctuary for dog owners who want to give their pet a peaceful New Year’s Eve.

Meadows, meadows and more meadows. There are hardly any people living in the area around Knoops animal boarding house in Mierlo. And there are certainly no firecrackers. An ideal environment for Rex, Bruno or Cooper on New Year’s Eve. The website of the kennel therefore states in red letters on the homepage that it is no longer possible to accommodate dogs for New Year’s Eve. Owner Robert has more than thirty four-legged friends under his roof. Two dogs even come all the way from Amsterdam.

“Where we are, it is super quiet, and almost no fireworks are set off. The explosions that are there, the dogs do not hear because of the radio we have on”, Robert says. The dogs that celebrate New Year’s Eve at Knoops do not all come from the region. “We have dogs that come from miles away, some even from Amsterdam. Then it is really a peaceful place here compared to there”.

Last-minute

Jeanette’s small-scale boarding house in Best also offers plenty of peace and quiet, as their home is far away from busy residential areas. The demand for accommodation around New Year’s Eve is so great that they have introduced new rules. Owner Jeanette: “I have decided that animals that really stay for a whole week will be given priority. The places that remain after that are for last-minute bookings of dogs that are really too scared of New Year’s Eve”. According to Jeanette, there is another advantage to a dog kennel on New Year’s Eve, in addition to the quiet surroundings. “I have dogs that feel much less fear in a pack. They really don’t dare to go outside at home, but here they even go for a walk with me and the other dogs at 00:00”.

Animal hotel Mirando in Geldrop is closer to the noise, but owner Miranda has a good solution for that: “I turn on all the radios, TVs and lights. The more distraction there is for the dogs, the better”. This year, 15 dogs are staying at Mirando, but Miranda is not sure if being together in a pack really helps the dogs: “Fear is fear, a pack doesn’t change that. It’s the nature of the animal”. That is also the reason why the owners leave their animals with confidence. Miranda explains: “Owners also have visitors at home, and sometimes guests forget to close the front door properly. Then there just has to be a bang that is too loud, and then the dog runs out into the street”.

