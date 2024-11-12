Escaped wallaby hopping around for weeks

The wallaby that escaped from its enclosure at Best Zoo three weeks ago has still not been found. The animal was startled by noisy construction work on its enclosure and jumped over the fence. Since then, the wallaby has been hopping across the road or through the surrounding forests.

Avoid Search

The wallaby’s speed makes it hard to catch. “Within two minutes, it’s already a mile away”, says Nooren. Three days after its escape, there was a chance to catch it, but the animal was still too fast. “People really shouldn’t try to find it themselves”, he warns. “They could scare it, causing it to run away, and we wouldn’t know where it went”.

If the wallaby jumps onto the road, it could create dangerous situations. Therefore, the advice is not to search for the wallaby. Nooren advises, “If you happen to see the animal, call Best Zoo or the police, but otherwise leave it alone’. The zoo can then handle the situation.

Patience

Now and then, Best Zoo receives calls about sightings of the wallaby, but it hasn’t been recaptured yet. “We could check after such calls, but the wallaby is so fast, and you never know which direction it will go”, says owner Jos Nooren. “We have to wait until it runs into a space where it can’t escape, then we can catch it”.

It might take weeks or even months before the wallaby is in a place where it can be captured and brought back home. According to Nooren, that’s not a problem. “Wallabies can survive very well in the wild. They mainly eat grass and leaves, which are abundant in the Brabant nature”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha