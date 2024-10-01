Reduce livestock for sustainability

The Party for the Animals, along with coalition parties D66 and GroenLinks in Eindhoven, are urging the mayor and Alderpersons to call on other regional municipalities to significantly reduce the number of farm animals in the region.

According to the three factions that submitted the motion, there are 20 times more farm animals than people in the region. Given the significant growth challenges in South-East Brabant, they argue that it would be better for the agro-industry to make way. The parties claim that intensive agricultural use has led to soil exhaustion and pollution.

They also note a significant decline in the land’s water retention capacity, along with problems affecting the region’s streams. The quality of groundwater, and consequently drinking water supplies, is also under pressure, according to the three factions.

Agriculture

The Party for the Animals, D66, and GroenLinks acknowledge that Eindhoven does not set agricultural policy. However, they believe the municipality can advocate for reducing the number of farm animals as a priority. They suggest that the city council should emphasise this during regional consultations with other municipalities in the Brainport area.