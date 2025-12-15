Truus’s DAF brings Middelbeers history to life

A hidden gem sparkles in the basement of Grand Café De Beerze in Middelbeers. Through the glass floor, guests can look down on a mint green DAF 600, which symbolises the remarkable mayor the village once had.

For twenty years, the only female mayor in the Netherlands was at the helm in Midelbeers: Truus Smulders-Beliën. After the Second World War, Smulders became a national celebrity thanks to her energetic approach and down-to-earth manner. She was not only the first female mayor in the Netherlands, but also one of the first owners of the DAF 600.

Even women can drive it

This legendary little car from Eindhoven, featuring Variomatic technology from 1959, would change the car market forever because it was so easy to operate. ”The car that even women can drive,” was how the Eindhoven car factory praised the vehicle. To illustrate this, the founders of DAF, Wim and Hub van Doorne, presented the second model to roll off the production line to Mayor Smulders.

Truus, who did not even have a driving licence, accepted the car in the presence of the entire staff of the DAF factory. She thought it was far too big a gift, she is reported to have said. She accepted the keys anyway. She then drove home in her new gift without any problems, much to the delight of all the employees.

Truus’s DAF can still be admired in the DAF Museum in Eindhoven. Next to the antique car is a life-size photo of founders Hub and Wim van Doorne and the Middelbeerse mayor.. The story can be read on an information board.

Trendy boutique hotel

When Beerse entrepreneur Jo Becx had the former town hall of Middelbeers converted into a trendy boutique hotel five years ago, he had a brilliant idea. In a sawmill shed, he had seen parts of a very old DAF 600. After a search for the missing parts, he managed to rebuild the entire car. The classic car was then placed in the basement of the establishment by means of a hoist. Customers can look down on it through a specially made glass floor.

Jo Becx believes it is important for the younger generation to learn about the history of Middelbeers. That is why he is keen to display the car in his shop. ”They shouldn’t tear everything down. They should preserve more of the past.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan