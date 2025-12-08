Torchlight procession back in Eindhoven

With the establishment of the Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Foundation, the traditional torchlit walk is returning to the city. Just as in the past, the event will take place on Christmas Eve. Due to construction activities, the stage will not be in Wilhelminaplein, but in the Willemstraat.

The Torchlight Procession has a long tradition in Eindhoven. For years, Eindhoven residents have organised a moment of togetherness on Christmas Eve, the special evening before Christmas. The values of connection, trust, respect, and peace are central to this event. Last year, however, the traditional procession was cancelled due to organisational issues.

One of the problems was a shortage of volunteers. According to the organisers, this problem has now been resolved. Many former and new volunteers have reportedly signed up to contribute. These are Eindhoven residents from diverse backgrounds who feel connected to the event’s message, the organisers emphasise. During the last editions, around five thousand people turned out each time.

Peace Light

From 6:00 p.m., films will be shown, and torches will be available for purchase. A little later, presenter Rik Polman will open the programme. Then, the three poems selected by city poet Monique Hendriks and writer Wim Daniëls following a poetry competition held at three Eindhoven schools will be read.

After a poem by Hendriks, it’s Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s turn. He speaks as mayor for all the residents of Eindhoven. Dijsselbloem, along with World Peace Flame and members of Scouting Group Johannes Vianney, then lights the first torch with the peace light, which has come to Eindhoven from Vienna. Then, the torchlight procession begins through the surrounding neighbourhoods. The walk is approximately two kilometres long. Upon returning, bands Dream Bullets and Woody and the Nine Wives will perform.

Additional activities

The organising partners are also involved in additional activities on Christmas Eve. Scouting Group Johannes Vianney will place candles by the stumbling stones on the Grote Beek stream in the afternoon. There will also be an ecumenical children’s christmas service in the Johanneskerk church on Mercuriuslaan 1B. A regular service will be held in the same church later in the evening.

For those who want to catch up after the torchlight procession, not only the cafes and restaurants on Wilhelminaplein will be open, but also Pand54, part of COC Eindhoven and the region, on Prins Hendrikstraat. Through this programme, the Eindhoven Torchlight Procession Foundation aims to demonstrate that multiple parties feel connected to the message conveyed during the procession.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas