Top woman and top man in the region

Eindhoven’s Alderperson for Housing, Mieke Verhees, has been selected as the top woman of the region. Director of Brainport Development, Paul van Nunen, has been named the top man in Southeast Brabant for 2025. Magazine FRITS announced the results of the annual election on Monday evening at the Evoluon.

Each year, FRITS compiles a top 50 list for both men and women. Around 300 leading figures in the region were asked to submit their top three women and top three men.

Lists

The second and third places among the women are taken by Naomie Verstraeten of Brainport Development and Fancy van de Vorst, manager at the Next Nature Museum in Eindhoven. Among the men, Eindhoven Alderperson for Economy and Brainport, Stijn Steenbakkers, and Alderperson for Youth and Care, Samir Toub, occupy the second and third positions.

According to FRITS, a high position on the list indicates leadership, influence, and visibility in the region.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh