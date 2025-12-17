Tanja de Leeuw is lead candidate for CDA in Waalre

Tanja de Leeuw will be CDA’s lead candidate for the upcoming municipal elections in Waalre. This decision was made by members of the local CDA department.

De Leeuw currently chairs the CDA (Christian Democrats) fraction on the Municipal Council. She is also an entrepreneur and active in the village’s community organisations.

Electoral list

Current council members Karen Rigterink and Remco van Oosterom are in second and third place on CDA list. The first new face on the list is Jaqueline van de Weijer, in fourth place. She is active in Waalre Carnival and works as a graphic designer. Communications advisor Jesper Rijpma completes the top five.

CDA now holds three of the seventeen seats on Municipal Council.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob