Rock band Lady Pank to perform in MGE next year

Polish rock band Lady Pank is coming to Eindhoven next year. They’ll perform in Muziekgebouw Eindhoven to celebrate their 45th anniversary. The band is also known as the “Rolling Stones of Poland”.

The band will perform their concert on 22 February. During the show, the musicians will reflect on their careers with anecdotes. They will also play songs like “Zawsze tam gdzie Ty” (always by your side) and “Kryzysowa narzeczona” (impossible relationship), which have been listened to millions of times online. They will also play songs from their latest album, “45”.

‘Exclusive tour’

In September 2024, Lady Pank played at Polish cultural festival Witaj Eindhoven. The concert sold out quickly, prompting MGE to book the band. “But the costs of a one-off show were high”, the venue’s programmer says. “That’s when the idea arose to approach other venues and organise a small tour together”.

Concert halls De Doelen in Rotterdam and SPOT in Groningen wanted to collaborate, and so Lady Pank will also perform there next year. That’s how the ‘exclusive tour’ came about.

For more information: Lady Pank 45 years concert

Source: Studio040/RickBaijens

Translated by: Bob