Rising parking permit costs spark concern

Eindhoven residents who live within the ring road and have a second car find it more expensive in 2026, according to 50PLUS Eindhoven. According to the party, the residents’ permit for a second car will increase by twenty per cent. In 2030, the second parking permit may disappear completely in parts of the city centre. Councillors Cor Verbeek and Ruud van Acquoij raised concerns at the city council.

The local party wants to know why the city council has decided to increase the price. The 50PLUS council members are also curious whether it is true that second parking permits will no longer be granted from 2030 in certain parts of the city centre.

Children living at home

50PLUS also wondered how many households will be affected by this measure: “There are homes where more people need a car. Think of resident children who cannot get their own housing and need a car, just like the parents, for commuting.”