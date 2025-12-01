Remembering Frits Philips

He was funny, kind and meant a lot to Eindhoven: Frits Philips. December 5th marks the 20th anniversary of his death. He is still well-remembered by many people.

At his statue on Market Square, young and old can say if they know who he is. “I know he did a lot for the people,” says a lady wearing a blue scarf. “He also organised all kinds of social events,” she adds. A man wearing a grey cap and glasses thinks back to the old days. “I was in the scouts at Wielewaal, the estate where Frits Philips lived. He would regularly come by to see us,” says the man, adding that Philips’ friendliness was what made him so special. “He was just one of the citizens and wanted to be treated as such.”

For the younger generation, it is somewhat more difficult to picture Frits Philips. “He was a big PSV fan,” says 12-year-old Leroy, but that’s all he knows. Another boy, named Abstoles, looks questioningly at the statue of Frits Philips on the Market Square in Eindhoven. He has never heard of him. “But he must have been wealthy, otherwise his statue wouldn’t be here,” he says with a smile.

Frits Philips grew up as the only son of Anton Philips, who, together with his brother Gerard Philips, founded the later world-famous Philips company. After completing his studies in Delft, Frits Philips also joined the company and was its CEO from 1961 to 1971. He was not only involved in organising events, but also devoted his attention and money to many other social initiatives in the fields of culture, sport, welfare and education.

Frits’ old belongings

Sergio Derks works at the Philips Historical Products museum, surrounded by Frits Philips’ old belongings. He believes it is important for young people to know who Frits Philips is. “It’s good for young people to know that he was a very socially minded entrepreneur who also gave something back to society.”

According to Derks, Philips enjoyed being among the people of Eindhoven, for example during PSV matches. “He preferred to sit in the stands, among the people, rather than in a special VIP lounge.” Frits Philips’ love for PSV started early. As a five-year-old boy, he was allowed to kick off the very first match of the Philips Elftal, the predecessor of PSV. It was the beginning of a lifelong bond with the club, whose matches he would later attend thousands of times.

Translated by: Vanya with DeepL

Source: Studio040.nl/Anna van Lith