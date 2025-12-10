Regional municipalities want to cut specialist youth care

More than a thousand children in the region are at risk of being affected by drastic budget cuts. Eleven municipalities, including Nuenen, Son en Breugel, and Waalre, plan to cut specialised youth care starting in 2028. This includes support and therapy for children with disabilities or mental health issues, as well as overnight care to provide occasional respite for overburdened parents.

This is reported by Eindhovens Dagblad (Eindhoven daily newspaper). According to the newspaper, eleven youth care Alderpersons have instructed the organisation “Een 10 voor de Jeugd” (A 10 for youth), which purchases care for the municipalities, to prepare austerity measures. This came to light during a presentation this purchasing organisation gave to care providers.

The proposed cuts will affect Veldhoven, Nuenen, Deurne, Laarbeek, Someren, Asten, Geldrop-Mierlo, Gemert-Bakel, Helmond, Son en Breugel, and Waalre. Millions could be saved by eliminating parts of specialised youth care. For example, overnight stays would amount to €1.5 million, for occupational therapy €1.2 million, and for the most intensive form of support €2.7 million per year.

Cost analysis

It’s a drop in the ocean, the presentation revealed. Costs are rising, but the national government isn’t helping. Specialist youth care cost the eleven municipalities a combined €74 million in 2022. Over the past three years, this has increased by 35 per cent to €100 million in 2024.

Not only are costs rising, but so is the number of children and young people receiving specialised youth care in the eleven municipalities. In 2022, there were 9,000, compared to 9,500 last year.

The presentation does not address the impact of budget cuts on children. However, according to the youth care Alderpersons, significantly cutting back on care services for all children is the right approach. The Alderpersons believe that children and young people are currently being unnecessarily referred to professional help for “normal” problems associated with growing up, problems that families can resolve themselves within their support network.

Overnight stays with friends and family

For example, occupational therapy, in which children with psychosocial problems receive therapy through activities such as play, music, or dance, is not considered part of specialised youth care. Last year, 1,158 children received this service. Eliminating overnight care for parents of children with disabilities or behavioral problems is also being considered. The children could also stay with friends or family.

It remains to be seen whether the cuts will actually be implemented. A legal review will take place early next year to assess the legality of all the potential cuts.

Source: Studio040

