Plans for Eindhoven’s MMC site: municipality wants to add 2,500 homes

Municipality of Eindhoven is aiming for a neighbourhood with 2,500 new homes on the site of Máxima Medical Centre in Eindhoven. The focus will be on student housing, senior housing, and family apartments. The municipality announced this Monday evening during the presentation of the preliminary area framework for local residents.

MMC Eindhoven on the Fliednerstraat previously announced its intention to downsize. A full 80 per cent of the building at its Eindhoven location is currently vacant.

The hospital’s operations can be conducted much more efficiently, and therefore MMC site and the surrounding grounds are undergoing a transformation. The hospital, along with Peppelrode residential care centre, will remain on the site, as will international GP clinic Stroomz De Ring International.

“The Eindhoven location is over 60 years old”, the hospital states. “A minor renovation is not enough, as more and more patients require care in the region. The hospital will soon be more efficient, more modern, more sustainable, and future-proof, making it suitable for the healthcare needs of the future”, MMC states.

New construction

This means that the current site will need to undergo a significant transformation in the coming years, according to the municipality and the hospital. Between 2,000 and 2,500 homes will be added. Residential towers up to 75 metres high will be part of the new construction.

The focus will be on student and senior housing, but family apartments and studio apartments are also possible. The goal is to make 85 per cent affordable housing; social housing, mid-priced rentals, and owner-occupied housing. In addition, the area will include (asylum) shelters and temporary housing. Restaurants, childcare, meeting places, and other amenities are also planned.

Parking

The number of parking spaces in the area will also increase because at least one parking garage will be built. A total of 1,900 parking spaces will be added, and a green environment will be created that encourages sports and exercise.

The plans for the site are not yet official. The design must be approved in March-April 2026, and the final proposal must then be approved by Municipal Council between May and July 2026.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob