Personal research grant from the Heart Foundation for a doctor at the Catharina Hospital

The Dutch Heart Foundation has awarded a Dekker Grant to physician Fabienne Vervaat of the Catharina Hospital. This is a personal research grant for talented scientists, awarded annually. Vervaat will receive almost €700,000, which will allow her to continue her research on cardiovascular diseases over the next three years.

Vervaat, a cardiologist in training, will receive the grant together with scientist Bettine van Willigen of the Amsterdam UMC. She will be working on a new, rapid technique to detect problems in the heart’s smallest blood vessels. These problems are particularly prevalent in women, who often experience long periods of uncertainty about the cause of their heart problems.

Chest pain often arises from narrowing of the coronary arteries, the blood vessels that supply the heart with oxygen. However, even without these narrowing, people can experience chest pain. The problem may lie in the heart’s smallest blood vessels, the capillaries. This occurs primarily in women and is difficult to diagnose.

Less stressful technique

The researchers aim to develop an easy technique to detect problems in the smallest blood vessels. To this end, they will analyse existing CT scans of patients’ hearts. These special measurements were performed during cardiac catheterisations in these patients. This will reveal which patients have poorly functioning capillaries and which do not.

“In patients with these symptoms, the heart needs more oxygen than the coronary arteries can supply,” Vervaat explains. “By looking at the relationship between blood flow in the coronary arteries and the amount of heart muscle, we can say something about the health of the capillaries.”

If this is successful, the researchers say, software can be developed that will allow cardiologists to analyse CT scans of the heart and determine the health of the capillaries. “If we can apply this technology in healthcare, many women will be able to receive a diagnosis much faster. And in a way that’s not burdensome for the patient.”

