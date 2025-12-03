Number of reports of domestic violence is rising

The number of reports and requests for advice about domestic violence to Veilig Thuis -safely at home- is increasing in the region. Two hundred more reports were received last year than the year before. This number is expected to rise again in 2025.

In Zuidoost-Brabant region, 6,063 reports were received in 2024, 218 more than the previous year. The number of reports appears to be higher again in 2025. In the first three quarters, 4,609 reports were received. Calculating this figure for the fourth quarter results in a total of 6,145 reports.

The number of requests for advice – people concerned about the situation of someone they know and seeking advice without reporting it – is also increasing. In 2023, 8,521 such requests were made. In 2024, this number was 9,387. In the first three quarters of this year, there were 7,233 requests for advice.

These developments are in line with a national trend, according to figures from the Central bureau for statistics, CBS, which also shows an increase in the number of reports across the Netherlands.

Awareness

Veilig Thuis cannot say with certainty why the number of reports and requests for advice is increasing. “The increase may be because people – both professionals and bystanders – are more aware and alert to signals”.

“For example, there has been a lot of media attention recently about violence against women, with ‘red flags’ being mentioned. It’s likely that people who notice these red flags call us for advice or to file a report”, a spokesperson says.

Mixed feelings

Furthermore, Veilig Thuis has focused on improving the organisation’s visibility and accessibility over the past year. “The figures create mixed feelings. It’s good that people are more aware of how to find help. At the same time, the increase in reports to Veilig Thuis also can highlight that there is more violence and/or that many organsations are struggling with waiting lists”.

“There is too little appropriate help and safe shelter available”, Veilig Thuis spokesperson says. “We are also discussing this with the municipalities and hope that (national) politicians will put tackling domestic violence and child abuse high on the agenda”.

Source: Studio040/Sylvester Klaasman

Translated by: Bob