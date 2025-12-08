Nuenen paper forced to close

The Nuenense Krant is closing down. The last edition will be published on 24 December. Advertising revenue is no longer sufficient to cover the costs of layout, printing and distribution.

Editor-in-chief Maikel van der Heijden said: “It is with regret that we have had to take this decision.’” The first edition of the free door-to-door newspaper was published almost fourteen years ago, on 23 February 2012. Every week, they publish reports, opinion pieces, columns and more about the villages of Nuenen, Gerwen and Nederwetten.

Free of charge

“But nothing is free, of course,” says Van der Heijden. “The necessary income for a publisher of a door-to-door newspaper must come from advertisements from retailers and businesses.”. Many local entrepreneurs indicate that they no longer wish to pay for advertising in the newspaper for various reasons. Because this income is lost, there is no money to produce and deliver the newspaper.

Source: Studio040.nl/Rick Baijens

Translated by: Vanya