Nuenen releases €1,5 million for area around Hongerman

By
Bob
-
Nuenen releases €1,5 million for the area around new Hongerman
Photo credit: Gemeente Nuenen/Moederscheim Moonen Architects/Studio040

Municipality of Nuenen wants to invest €1,5 million euros in the redevelopment of the area around renovated De Hongerman sports centre.

The money will be used for, among other things, paving around the building, creating new green spaces, and constructing a sports field. A patio will also be built, a pétanque court will be added, and more parking spaces will be created.

Renovation

The renovation is expected to cost €1,2 million. Because the costs could be higher, the municipality wants to allocate €1,5 million euros for the project.

Considerable construction is also underway at Hongerman itself. The renovated sports centre is scheduled for completion in October 2026.

Source: Studio040/Sylvester Klaasman

Translated by: Bob

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleTanja de Leeuw is lead candidate for CDA in Waalre
Next articlePlans for Eindhoven’s MMC site: municipality wants to add 2,500 homes

LATEST Business

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here