Nuenen releases €1,5 million for area around Hongerman

Municipality of Nuenen wants to invest €1,5 million euros in the redevelopment of the area around renovated De Hongerman sports centre.

The money will be used for, among other things, paving around the building, creating new green spaces, and constructing a sports field. A patio will also be built, a pétanque court will be added, and more parking spaces will be created.

Renovation

The renovation is expected to cost €1,2 million. Because the costs could be higher, the municipality wants to allocate €1,5 million euros for the project.

Considerable construction is also underway at Hongerman itself. The renovated sports centre is scheduled for completion in October 2026.

Source: Studio040/Sylvester Klaasman

Translated by: Bob