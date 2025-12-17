Nuenen to tackle dangerous intersections

The Municipality of Nuenen is planning to upgrade two dangerous intersections in the municipality. Heuvel/Ruiterweg/Moorvensedijk intersections in Gerwen and Europalaan/Kapperdoesweg in Nuenen will be overhauled next year. Nuenen is allocating nearly €500,000 for the project.

The intersections have been a thorn in the side of many Nuenen residents for years. The changes to Europalaan/Kapperdoesweg will include the addition of a central divider. The cycle path will also be relocated to improve visibility of the cyclists from the road as well as reduce their speed as they approach the intersection.

The municipality will monitor the effectiveness of these measures, after which similar changes can be implemented at other intersections of Europalaan.

Heuvel

Heuvel/Ruiterweg/Moorvensedijk intersections will be converted into two adjacent intersections. The intersections will be situated on a higher platform, reducing traffic speed.

Both changes are expected to be completed in 2026. The municipality of Nuenen has allocated €480,000 for the interventions.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob