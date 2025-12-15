Nuenen council revisits parking time in town centre

The duration of free parking in the centre of Nuenen is subject of debate in the council. Some parties think the parking time should be extended from two to three hours; others disagree.

In the centre of Nuenen, there is a so-called ‘blue zone’, where people can park their cars for free for two hours using a parking disc. An extension of this time means that an enforcement officer may issue a fine.

Museum visit or lunch

In October, the Combinatie Nuenen and John Geven political parties already advocated extending the parking time to three hours. They argue that visitors to the town centre currently have too little time to visit the Van Gogh Village museum or have lunch in a restaurant. Some business owners would also like to see the parking time extended. The municipal council will debate the issue again on Thursday. It has become apparent that not all parties have yet taken a clear position on the matter.

The battle so far

CDA has already indicated that it supports an extension. D66 and PvdA/GroenLinks would prefer to keep the parking time at two hours. According to these two parties, this is better for the flow of available parking spaces and allows museum visitors to park outside the blue zone.

The W70 and VVD political parties had previously remained noncommittal. The parties first want to know whether an extension will cost the municipality extra money and to what extent the maximum parking time is currently being enforced.

Long-term parkers

Councillor Sander Löwik does not see much point in extending parking times at this stage. He believes that a three-hour limit would cause more nuisance from long-term parkers in the centre of Nuenen.

The initiators of the proposal to extend parking times, Combinatie Nuenen and John Geven, will resubmit the proposal to the village council on Thursday. The councillor will then have more information about the enforcement and costs of the measure. It remains to be seen whether a majority of the municipal council will be enthusiastic about the proposal.

Politicalparties mentioned above:

CDA: christen democrats,

Combinatie Nuenen, John Geven and W70: local parties

PvdA/GL: labour and green left combined

D66: liberal democrats

VVD: Right wing democrats

Source: Studio040.nl

Tranlsated by: Vanya Dobrikova via DeepL, edited by Greta