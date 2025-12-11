New pump track opens in Breugel

A new pump track opened in Breugel on Wednesday afternoon. At De Molenwiek playground, youngsters can now ride a scooter, rollerblades, skateboard, or BMX bike along a winding circuit.

The course was symbolically opened by Alderman Jan Boersma with a ribbon cutting. Afterward, dozens of young people immediately tried out the pump track.

Petition

The initiative for the track came from three boys from Son en Breugel. Willem, Jack, and Chiem started a petition in 2021 for the pump track’s construction. “It brings people together, it’s sporty, and above all, a lot of fun. You can do all sorts of things there: scootering, cycling, skateboarding, and much more,” the initiators stated.

The petition ultimately garnered over 850 signatures. The village’s youth council supported the plan and submitted a proposal. The city council also approved the idea. Then, a location and budget were sought, and a pump track builder was selected. Velosolutions took on the job and built the track in four weeks. Subsidy The sports track’s arrival is being funded by a subsidy from the Urban Sports project of the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region (MRE). The municipality of Son en Breugel itself is also contributing. A pump track also opened in Best this fall. The initiative caused dissatisfaction there. Older residents near Wilhelmina Park expressed concern about the potential for unrest and noise in the neighbourhood.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez