New museum will focus on creative process

An iconic building on the banks of the River Dommel, housing masterpieces from the Ansterdam Rijksmuseum collection. This is not a fantasy but a concrete plan, presented on Thursday by the municipality of Eindhoven, the museum and ASML. The building, which is due to be completed in six to eight years, will cost 80 million euros and will focus on the creative process behind art.

‘The Night Watch in Eindhoven?’ That’s not going to happen,’ laughs Taco Dibbits, director of the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, during the presentation. However, it is certain that masterpieces from the collection will soon be on display in Eindhoven. “It will be an ever-changing exhibition of objects from our collection. We don’t yet know which ones they will be.”

The Rijksmuseum has more than a million objects in storage ‘behind the scenes’. Books and prints are stored in Amsterdam itself, while other pieces are stored in a depot in Amersfoort. According to the museum, the more objects that can be displayed, the better, and they are delighted with the collaboration with Eindhoven.

Imagine..

The annex in Eindhoven is located between Kennedylaan and the Dommel river, near the Bunker building. According to Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem, traffic will be diverted there and the new building will be surrounded by greenery on the banks of the river. With a little imagination, you can picture the iconic building already. Right? Dijsselbloem: “I can’t say what it will look like. We’re still looking for an architect.”

The museum will not be a smaller version of the Rijksmuseum; it will have its own unique perspective. It will ficus on the creative process which the initiators say is a perfect fit for the region. “How do they make it?” That’s a question we hear a lot at ASML. That’s why we are so enthusiastic about joining as a founding partner,’ says Frank Heemskerk of ASML. ‘This means that we will be involved from day one, ensuring that the building is constructed sustainably and quickly, and that it houses a beautiful collection.’

It is difficult to predict the expected visitor numbers. ‘Because of its central location and the collection, we expect it to attract a lot of people,’ says Dibbits. He does not want to draw a comparison with the museum in the capital, however. ‘I hope that, for the residents of Eindhoven, this museum will not attract as many visitors as the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. That’s 2.3 million a year,’ he laughs

Hotspot

It is hard to imagine that the marshy grassland with grazing geese on the edge of the TU campus will soon become such a popular cultural destination. We have a question for the mayor: how will Eindhoven manage the enormous influx of people? Jeroen Dijsselbloem assures us that this is already being worked on. “When constructing the new station, including the new platforms and everything around it, we will, of course, ensure that we are prepared for larger numbers.”

The plan will be developed further in the coming weeks and officially presented to the Eindhoven City Council in 2026.

Source: Studio040 Art photos taken from museum website.

Translated and edited by Greta, with use of DeepL