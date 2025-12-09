New company for special childcare in Geldrop-Mierlo

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo has found a replacement for Kluppluz. That company recently announced it would cease its services. For Jouw! will take over the service from 1 January 2026.

Kluppluz previously closed its doors in Geldrop-Mierlo and Veldhoven. This caused dissatisfaction in the municipal council, especially in the former municipality. The ten to fifteen children in Geldrop-Mierlo who were left without childcare due to the situation can now go to a new company.

The childcare will be located at the Van der Puttschool, ‘where most of the children attend school’, according to the municipality. Alderman Mathil Sanders expressed happiness about the development.

“What is paramount for us is that we provide children in our municipality with the best possible support,” says Sanders.

“When all parties work together around a child, the child can develop optimally, and we create an environment where everyone feels seen and supported. We are proud that we have been able to achieve this together.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh