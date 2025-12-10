New club opens on Dommelstraat in Eindhoven

Dance club De Club will soon open in Eindhoven. Owner and former DJ Wil van Melis is breathing new life into a building that previously housed discos. The target audience is adults who don’t want to go to the pub but still enjoy going out at night in Eindhoven.

The new club is located on Dommelstraat. From the 1970s onwards, this location was successively home to discotheques Hollywood, Massa, and Liquid. Van Melis, who officially opens his business on 18 January, is following in the footsteps of those predecessors. Although he calls De Club a “mix between a dance club and a mini-theatre”, one of the ultimate disco elements is still there: the illuminated dance floor.

Parties

The history of this building is what makes it so special for Van Melis: “I also do it because it’s possible in this building; I wouldn’t have done it anywhere else”. He will run the business together with his wife, Priscilla. Not only will the venue be suitable for nightlife enthusiasts aged 35 and over, but the couple will also organise shows and parties. On 18 January, 2026, there will be a performance by William Janz, a Julio Iglesias Tribute singer.

Source: Studio040/Rick Baijens

Translated by: Bob