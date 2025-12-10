Nearly 200 dead trees cut down in Son

Starting next week, 195 dead Douglas firs will be cut down along Gentiaanlaan and north of Oud Meer lake in Son. The dead trees pose an unsafe situation, potentially falling onto nearby streets, houses, and footpaths.

The area in question is a group of 88 spruce trees on Gentiaanlaan and 107 near Oud Meer lake. The trees all died due to an accumulation of extreme weather conditions over the past three years.

Prolonged rainfall in 2023-2024 depleted the soil of oxygen, killing the trees’ root systems. This reduced the trees’ ability to absorb nutrients, and the spruce trees began to lose their needles.

“An exceptionally hot and dry summer followed in 2025. Due to the initial root damage, the trees had no reserves left to absorb this stress”, the municipality writes. “The combination of prolonged flooding and subsequent extreme heat ultimately proved fatal for the trees”.

Recovery

The forest area will remain open for a while after the felling: “Forest recovery takes time”. The municipality will plant various deciduous trees in the plots in the first quarter of 2026. This will coincide with the creation of a new forest edge along Gentiaanlaan.

“This way we strengthen biodiversity, improve the soil and build a forest that is more resistant to weather extremes”, Municipality of Son en Breugel says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob