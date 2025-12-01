More money urgently needed for Eindhoven buses

On Friday, Eindhoven councillor Robert Strijk (mobility) requested more funding for bus transport in the city at the provincial government building in Den Bosch. ”The urgency and scale of the leap in scale are not being emphasised strongly enough.”

The D66 councillor spoke these words during a meeting of the Provincial Council about the future of public transport in Southeast Brabant. From 2029, a new concession package of agreements – a so-called ‘concession’ – will apply, which will be largely paid for and regulated by the province.

An initial draft document for this concession was discussed at the provincial government building on Friday. It sets out the basic principles, requirements and financial frameworks for public transport. The document states that from 2026 onwards, “three million euros will be made available on a structural basis for a small scale increase in the operation of the Southeast Brabant concession”.

”The urgency and scale of the increase are not emphasised strongly enough,” Alderperson Strijk responded on Friday evening. ”A substantial increase in public transport is desperately needed,” according to Strijk.

Not enough Three million euros a year is simply not enough. That is why the Eindhoven alderperson gave a clear hint on Friday evening at the provincial government building: ”extra money is needed to keep the buses running. If all new and current Eindhoven residents continue to travel as they do now, the city will grind to a halt.”

Eindhoven, for its part, is investing heavily in bus infrastructure. This includes dedicated bus lanes, such as the HOV3 line that opened in September, and tunnels and viaducts that will be built. ”We are investing heavily in bus lanes, but will there be enough buses?” the councillor wonders aloud. Source: Studio040.nl Translated by : Anitha Sevugan