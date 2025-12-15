Mental health care needs to come sooner

Residents of the Eindhoven region who suffer from mental health issues need to receive help more quickly. That is the view of GPs and healthcare and welfare organisations in the region. They have therefore drawn up a plan together with insurers to reduce waiting times.

The organisations expect demand for care to increase in the coming years. At the same time, there is a shortage of people to provide that care. They argue that action is needed. Insurers CZ and VGZ are setting aside almost six million euros for the plan. In addition to GPs and mental health care providers, fifteen municipalities, various welfare organisations and the Zorgbelang advice centre are backing the agreements.

Discussions

One of the agreements is that residents who are struggling mentally should be able to meet with care providers much more quickly. Even before the GP refers someone, the resident concerned will be registered for a discussion. A familiar person, such as a friend, neighbour or family member, will also be present. The meeting will focus on identifying the exact nature of the problem and the causes of the complaints. In this way, GPs, mental health services and welfare organisations believe they will be able to resolve problems more quickly.

Waiting lists

In addition, the initiators agree that if someone is on the waiting list and gets stuck at one agency, they will be helped by another organisation. Furthermore, healthcare providers want to give each other insight into the waiting lists, so that it becomes clearer more quickly where the right help is available. ”It is unacceptable that so many people with mental health issues have to wait so long, are sent from pillar to post or receive care that is inadequate. In the meantime, their symptoms often worsen, with all the consequences that entails. It is good that the organisations want to change this,” says Femke van de Pol, speaking on behalf of the health insurers, in response to the plan. The new approach will be introduced step by step over the coming years. Source: Studio040.nl Translated by: Anitha Sevugan